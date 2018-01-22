Theresa May is facing a showdown with her own MPs over her Brexit deal, with 75% of Tories wanting freedom of movement to end immediately after the UK leaves the EU.

In her landmark speech in Florence in September last year, the Prime Minister confirmed she would seek an “implementation period” with the EU after Brexit day – March 29 2019 – which would see the UK continue to trade with the bloc on “current terms”.

If that agreement was carried through, freedom of movement would continue during the implementation period, as would jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

A survey of MPs carried out in the months after the speech revealed that three-quarters of Tories think it would be unacceptable for freedom of movement to continue during a transition period, while 63% oppose the ECJ having jurisdiction in the UK after March 2019.

With May only staying in power thanks to a deal with the DUP, backbench influence over Government thinking has arguably never been stronger.

One leading Tory who has already spoken out against freedom of movement continuing as it is is Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

Just days after May’s Florence speech, he told a radio station in the Czech Republic: “The relevant date for cutting the current model of free movement of persons and EU immigration into Britain is still 2019. We must be clear about this.

“The approval of the transitional period did not extend this deadline – that is, if I was right to understand the prime minister’s proposal.

“In 2019, union citizens living in the UK must meet the conditions, so they can stay in the country automatically and get ‘landlord status’. Other people who arrive in the UK can still stay and try to get the same rights after five years.”