Theresa May has refused to rule out a rise in income tax, following comments made by some of her senior ministers.

When asked about pledges made by Sir Michael Fallon and Boris Johnson while in Dewsbury on Saturday the prime minister simply insisted that the Tories were the “low tax party”.

She added: “Our position on tax has not changed. We have set it out in the manifesto.

PA Wire/PA Images Theresa May speaking on the campaign trail in Dewsbury

“What people will know when they go to vote on Thursday is that it is the Conservative Party that always has been and always will be the low tax party and it is our firm intention to reduce taxes for ordinary working families.

“But when people come to vote, they know they have a choice between a Conservative party that always has been, is and always will be a party that believes in lower taxes - and a Labour party whose manifesto we know will cost ordinary working people.”

This came after defence secretary Fallon told the Telegraph that high earners would not face any increase in income tax.

Foreign secretary Johnson also ruled out a rise, telling BBC Newsnight on Friday that he party had “absolutely no plans” to hike income tax.

PA Wire/PA Images Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon said high earners will not face income tax rises if Theresa May is returned to Number 10

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said the Tories were in “chaos” over the issue.

Speaking on the campaign trail in Lincoln, he told reporters: “I think there’s complete chaos going on at the top of the government.

“One minister says they’re going to give no more tax rises, indeed possibly tax reductions, for the very wealthiest; then they can’t answer the question about tax rises for the rest of the population; then they can’t answer the questions about funding social care.