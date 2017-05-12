The Conservative Party’s decision to push Theresa May as the centre-piece of its election campaign appears to be paying off as the Prime Minister dominates the media coverage of the battle in its first week.

An analysis by Loughborough University found that around a third of TV and press coverage featured the Tory leader, with Jeremy Corbyn the next most prominent figure, appearing in just over one-in-five items.

The university’s Centre for Research in Communication and Culture also discovered that May’s command of the media was such that her husband, Philip, was the fifth most featured figure as a result of their joint appearance on BBC 1’s The One Show. The audit, seen first by HuffPost UK, found he appeared more than SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon and UKIP’s Paul Nuttall.