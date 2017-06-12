It’s been a tough few days for the Prime Minister - losing a Commons majority, forced to cosy up to the DUP and a Cabinet reshuffle that appears to be an attempt to quash a Tory leadership contest.
So it seems only reasonable that Sky News’s Beth Rigby would ask Theresa May how she’s feeling after these tumultuous events.
Tired? Shocked? Optimistic?
Turns out none it’s of these things. In fact, judging by her answer she has no emotions whatsoever.
It started off well.
May said: “What I’m feeling is...”
Then it went downhill quickly (at around the 1:50 mark).
She continued: “... actually there is a job to be done and I think what the public want is to ensure that the Government is getting on with that job. I’ve appointed Cabinet Ministers today, I’ll be meeting with my Cabinet tomorrow.
“On Tuesday I will be going to France to meet with President Macron. These are important in getting on with our preparations for our Brexit negotiations but also dealing with the challenges that people see in their everyday lives.
“This is a Government that is getting on with the work we need to do to ensure that we are being a Goverment that will govern for everyone, that we see opportunity across the country, that we see people able to make the most of their lives.
“This is a Government getting on with the job.”
The bizarre answer has raised a few eyebrows.
May was repeatedly criticised for her inability to connect with the public during the election campaign and her almost total reliance on stock answers when responding to journalists.
A story by Sam Blackledge, the Plymouth Herald’s chief reporter, was hailed as a prime example.
In his recollection of the meeting in the Herald, Blackledge detailed some of his questions and the non-answers he received…
Sam Blackledge: “Two visits in six weeks to one of the country’s most marginal constituencies – is she getting worried?”
Theresa May: “I’m very clear that this is a crucial election for this country.”
SB: “Plymouth is feeling the effects of military cuts. Will she guarantee to protect the city from further pain?”
TM: “I’m very clear that Plymouth has a proud record of connection with the armed forces.”
SB: “How will your Brexit plan make Plymouth better off?”
TM: “I think there is a better future ahead for Plymouth and for the whole of the UK.”
SB: “Will you promise to sort out our transport links?”
TM: “I’m very clear that connectivity is hugely important for Plymouth and the south-west generally.”
May is facing a showdown with Conservative MPs amid anger over the way the party saw its majority wiped out in the General Election, the Press Association reports.
The Prime Minister sought to stave off another Tory civil war ahead of her appearance before the backbench 1922 Committee by bringing former justice secretary Michael Gove in from the cold less than a year after she sacked him.
His appointment as Environment Secretary came after former chancellor George Osborne branded her “dead woman walking”, warning that she could be ousted from No 10 in a matter of days.
However other senior Tories - including Graham Brady, the influential chairman of the ‘22 - predicted MPs would rally round, insisting there was no mood in the party for a damaging leadership contest which could see them plunged into a fresh general election.
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson brushed off claims he was plotting a fresh leadership bid, insisting that he fully supported the Prime Minister.
“To those that say the PM should step down, or that we need another election or even - God help us - a second referendum, I say come off it. Get a grip, everyone,” he wrote in an article for The Sun.
“The people of Britain have had a bellyful of promises and politicking. Now is the time for delivery - and Theresa May is the right person to continue that vital work.”
May signalled that she still intended to serve a full term.