It’s been a tough few days for the Prime Minister - losing a Commons majority, forced to cosy up to the DUP and a Cabinet reshuffle that appears to be an attempt to quash a Tory leadership contest. So it seems only reasonable that Sky News’s Beth Rigby would ask Theresa May how she’s feeling after these tumultuous events. Tired? Shocked? Optimistic? Turns out none it’s of these things. In fact, judging by her answer she has no emotions whatsoever. It started off well. May said: “What I’m feeling is...” Then it went downhill quickly (at around the 1:50 mark).

Theresa May is asked about the Cabinet reshuffle, Michael Gove and how she is feeling after #GE2017, by Sky's @BethRigby pic.twitter.com/gwKx2wnTqF — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 11, 2017

She continued: “... actually there is a job to be done and I think what the public want is to ensure that the Government is getting on with that job. I’ve appointed Cabinet Ministers today, I’ll be meeting with my Cabinet tomorrow. “On Tuesday I will be going to France to meet with President Macron. These are important in getting on with our preparations for our Brexit negotiations but also dealing with the challenges that people see in their everyday lives.

“This is a Government that is getting on with the work we need to do to ensure that we are being a Goverment that will govern for everyone, that we see opportunity across the country, that we see people able to make the most of their lives. “This is a Government getting on with the job.” The bizarre answer has raised a few eyebrows.

This is actually starting to get difficult to watch. If she showed sincere emotion she would receive sincere response. https://t.co/7VphWfSXEV — Jess Phillips (@jessphillips) June 11, 2017

Should somebody try switching her off and on again? — David (@tweediatrics) June 11, 2017

May was repeatedly criticised for her inability to connect with the public during the election campaign and her almost total reliance on stock answers when responding to journalists. A story by Sam Blackledge, the Plymouth Herald’s chief reporter, was hailed as a prime example. In his recollection of the meeting in the Herald, Blackledge detailed some of his questions and the non-answers he received… Sam Blackledge: “Two visits in six weeks to one of the country’s most marginal constituencies – is she getting worried?” Theresa May: “I’m very clear that this is a crucial election for this country.” SB: “Plymouth is feeling the effects of military cuts. Will she guarantee to protect the city from further pain?” TM: “I’m very clear that Plymouth has a proud record of connection with the armed forces.” SB: “How will your Brexit plan make Plymouth better off?” TM: “I think there is a better future ahead for Plymouth and for the whole of the UK.” SB: “Will you promise to sort out our transport links?” TM: “I’m very clear that connectivity is hugely important for Plymouth and the south-west generally.”

If you don't want to cringe so hard you'll end up in another dimension, *do not* read @theresa_may's interview with the Plymouth Herald. pic.twitter.com/dn2d5weYc1 — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) June 1, 2017