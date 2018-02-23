Theresa May’s position on the Brexit negotiations is based on “pure illusion”, the president of the European Council warned on Friday. Donald Tusk told a press conference in Brussels this afternoon that the UK is “cherry-picking” its future relationship with the EU, adding: “It seems like the ‘cake’ philosophy is still alive.” “I am glad that the UK government seems to be moving towards a more detailed position,” Tusk said after 27 EU leaders - all apart from May - met in Brussels. “However, if the media reports are correct, I am afraid that the UK position today is based on pure illusion.”

JOHN THYS via Getty Images Theresa May's Brexit plan is 'pure illusion', Donald Tusk has warned.

His comments come after May hosted an eight-hour meeting of her so-called Brexit war committee on Thursday at Chequers. Although few details of the discussions were released, one source said that May had accepted the argument of those ministers who wanted to diverge more quickly from EU rules and regulations, Reuters reports. “It was a very positive meeting and a step forward, agreeing the basis of the prime minister’s speech on our future relationship,” May’s spokesman told reporters, adding that she would deliver her speech on March 2. “The prime minister has set out her plans clearly; we are working towards getting a deal that we believe will work for all parts of the UK and deliver as frictionless a border as possible and tariff-free trade.” Britain has little time to negotiate the terms of the divorce and the outlines of the future relationship before it leaves the EU on March 29 next year.

PA Wire/PA Images Theresa May.

The other 27 members of the EU, who together have about five times Britain’s economic might, have a strong incentive to deny the UK a deal so attractive that it might encourage others to follow the British example. “From the very start it has been a key clear principle of the EU 27 that there can be no cherry-picking and no single market ‘a la carte’,” Tusk said. He said the remaining EU states would adopt a joint stance on the post-Brexit relationship in a summit at the end of March, whether London provided input or not, and would be “extremely realistic in our assessment of possible new proposals”. Many businesses and investors complain that they still lack details on how trade will flow between the world’s biggest trading bloc and its sixth largest economy after Brexit.

Handout via Getty Images Theresa May poses with members of the EUXT (SN) sub-Committee on February 22, 2018 in Aylesbury, England.