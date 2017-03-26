Tens of thousands of anti-Brexit demonstrators fell silent at Parliament Square in tribute to the victims of the Westminster attack.

Unite for Europe campaigners marched through central London to Westminster, the scene of floral tributes to those killed and injured in Wednesday’s atrocity.

Opening the event, Alastair Campbell said: “Before we talk about Brexit, before we call on any of the speakers, we need to recognise that something really bad happened not far from here just the other day.”

Campaigners stood with their heads bowed for a minute-long silence on Saturday, with the only sound the chiming of Big Ben.