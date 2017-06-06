Tina Malone and her husband Paul Chase have vowed not to choose the gender of their surrogate baby.

Malone, 54, who announced she was expecting her second child with Chase on Monday 5 June, previously said she would select the sex of her baby.

However, speaking on ‘Loose Women’ on Tuesday 6 June, it seems she has changed her mind.

Chase, 35, said: “I kind of feel like you’re pushing it though, picking the gender.

“Over the last 24 hours, I’ve kind of decided that we’re going to leave it in the lap of the gods.”