Tom Hardy Wears Mickey Mouse Ears At Disneyland Paris. Pulls It Off.

Thought all those pictures of Tom Hardy with dogs were cute? Well, how about Tom Hardy wearing a pair of Mickey Mouse ears? Yep, he might give Jason Statham a run for his money in the tough guy stakes, but the Brit actor showed his softer side during a recent trip to Disneyland Paris.

Jon Furniss Tom Hardy (left) and Mickey Mouse (right, we think).

Look, even Mickey is just as enamoured with Tom as the rest of us. The 39-year-old star was at the launch of the park’s new Star Wars celebration, ‘Season Of The Force’, which runs there until the end of March. He was joined at the event by fellow screen star Warwick Davis, as well as Olly Murs and Scarlett Moffatt.

Jon Furniss Don't mess.