Tomos James was FaceTiming his mum, Clare, when a Tory campaigner came to the door - and boy, we bet they regretted it.

In a clip posted by her son on Twitter, she can be heard giving the canvasser a piece of her mind.

She could be heard saying: “I work with disabled children. They’ve cut and cut and cut services and money for disabled children. And I know what it’s like.

“I know what it’s like to be in those houses.”