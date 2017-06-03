Tomos James was FaceTiming his mum, Clare, when a Tory campaigner came to the door - and boy, we bet they regretted it.
In a clip posted by her son on Twitter, she can be heard giving the canvasser a piece of her mind.
She could be heard saying: “I work with disabled children. They’ve cut and cut and cut services and money for disabled children. And I know what it’s like.
“I know what it’s like to be in those houses.”
The campaigner then said something like “an IRA supporter in charge of our country” (presumably to do with accusations that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has refused to properly denounce them).
But she’s having absolutely none of it.
She responded: “I don’t give a shit about the IRA.
“I really do not want your shit through my door ever again.
“So if you wanna cross me off your list I would be really happy.”
She concluded: “Never come here again.”
Many praised her for her comments...
The video of her incredible tirade has gone viral, with more than 10,000 retweets and 20,000 likes at the time of writing.