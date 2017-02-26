Tory Minister Criticised For Saying People With Anxiety Are Not 'Really Disabled'

A Conservative minister and adviser to Theresa May has been condemned for arguing welfare payments should be going to “really disabled people” with physical problems rather those “taking pills at home, who suffer from anxiety”.

George Freeman, who heads the No 10 policy unit, has been criticised by disability charities, Labour and the Liberal Democrats for suggesting mental disabilities are less deserving of support when defending “tweaks” to personal independence payments (PIP).

Critics blasted how the comments made “crude” distinctions between disabilities, and undermined Government claims it wants “parity of esteem” between mental and physical health conditions.

Ministers say they have to make changes to prevent an extra £3.7bn cost by 2030. Critics argue 150,000 vulnerable people will be affected by the reform, which was announced last Thursday as attention was on two crunch by-elections.

PIP, which has replaced the Disability Living Allowance, is a benefit to help people cope with the extra costs of their condition.

Freeman was pointing out the changes were needed after two tribunal rulings at the end of last year ruled the Government should expand the remit of the payment.

Speaking on Pienaar’s Politics on BBC 5 Live, Freeman said:

“These tweaks are actually about rolling back some bizarre decisions by tribunals that now mean benefits are being given to people who are taking pills at home, who suffer from anxiety. “We want to make sure we get the money to the really disabled people who need it.”

Challenged on his assessment of anxiety, Mr Freeman said:

“I total understand anxiety and so does the Prime Minister. We’ve set out in the mental health strategy how seriously we take it. “My point was that these PIP reforms are partly about rolling back some frankly bizarre decisions in tribunals which have seen money that should go to the most disabled spent on people with really much less urgent conditions.”

Labour’s Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell, who also appeared on the show, took to Twitter to label the comments an “insult to disabled people”.