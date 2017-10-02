A pro-Brexit Tory MP has come under fire after telling jobless Britons to find work on farms so they can meet “loads of gorgeous EU women”.

Speaking to a fringe meeting at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, Craig Mackinlay said the unemployed in big cities should “get on your bike and find a job” in rural areas.

“I was struggling to think why wouldn’t a youngster from Glasgow without a job come down to the south to work for a farm for the summer with loads of gorgeous EU women working there?” Mackinlay said.

“What’s not to like? Get on your bike and find a job,” Business Insider reported.