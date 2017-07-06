A long-standing Tory MP has accused students of voting twice in the General Election, saying many “boasted” about it on social media.

Speaking during Cabinet Office Questions on Wednesday, Sir Henry Bellingham said there was “clear evidence” of students saying they had voted “once at university and once by post at home”.

“Surely this is straightforward electoral fraud?” the Norfolk North West MP added.

The allegation follows similar claims from Nigel Farage in the days after the election.

Electoral rules state that students are able to register in both their home and university constituencies - but must only vote once.

Responding to Bellingham’s claims, Cabinet Office minister Chris Skidmore said double-voting was “completely unacceptable”, adding that it is “nothing less than an abuse of our democracy”.