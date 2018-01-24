Trade Minister Reveals Government Couldn't Cope If Existing EU Deals Are Reopened

A Trade Minister has let slip the Government would be unable to cope if countries with EU trade deals wanted to renegotiate them with the UK before Brexit.

International Trade Minister Greg Hands admitted to MPs that if all those countries which currently have an agreement with the EU wished to reopen talks to get a better deal, the UK would struggle to carry out negotiations.

The Government is under pressure to lock-down trade deals with more than 65 countries which the UK is set to lose after Brexit.

But appearing before the International Trade Select Committee today, Hands effectively admitted the Government is a hostage to fortune as if those countries wished to reopen negotiations, his department wouldn’t be able to cope.

He said: “What we want to do is secure continuity in those trading relations.

“For the reasons I outlined, renegotiating one of those agreements may not be possible, there’s also reasons of continuity, there’s also reasons of resources in our department.

“If we were to enter into 40 plus live trade negotiations, and have to get them done within the space of 14 months, you’ve got to bear in mind what is actually possible.

“But also most importantly we have the ability to return to those agreements in the future once we have made that transition.”