Latest Twitter purge suspensions: League of the South's Hunter Wallace (@occdissent), and the Traditionalist Workers Party (@tradworker). TWP was the organization co-founded by the neo-Nazi profiled in the NYT's "Nazi next door" story.
When Sadiq Khan became the first Muslim elected mayor of a major Western city last year, Golding, the Britain First candidate and the party’s leader, turned his back in protest.
It has carried out so-called “Christian Patrols” in areas with large Muslim populations, during which its members have scuffled with locals, often while repeating the myth that British cities have “no-go zones”.
A spokesperson for the anti-fascism campaign group Hope Not Hate said: “We welcome this long-belated recognition by Twitter that groups like Britain First, and Jayda Fransen and Paul Golding, have been using the cover of ‘free speech’ to promote hatred and division.
“These individuals have sought to sow discord and conflict wherever they have gone, attempting to portray themselves as some sort of latter-day Crusaders and sharing distorted anti-Muslim memes and seeking to exploit communal tensions.
“Thankfully, despite the intervention of those like Trump, most people can see the falsity that lies behind this hatred: unlike its social media reach, Britain First struggles to muster barely a few dozen people onto the streets.
“These new rules should put all on notice that they need to be wary of what they do, or say, on public platforms and that hate speech should not be tolerated under the guise of free speech.”
Iman Atta, director of Tell MAMA, which campaigns against Islamaphobia, said: “We are pleased to see that Jayda has had her account suspended.
“She should also have her ‘blue tick’ removed, given the highly inflammatory nature of her videos and comments.
“The latest video in Northern Ireland where she suggests that the future of English towns will have dividing walls like Northern Ireland is not only ludicrous, it inflames tensions and plays on the basal fears of some.
“We are glad that she is offline and that for a few hours or days, the world can have less hate within it.”