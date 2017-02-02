Twitter's Staff Donate Over £1m To Fight Trump's Muslim Ban

Twitter’s staff have donated more than £1m to the American Civil Liberties Union in an act of defiance against Donald Trump’s Muslim ban.

The ACLU has fought Trump’s executive order banning immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and chairman Omid Kordestani each pledged to match a $530,000 (£422,675) donation from 925 staff at the Silicon Valley firm.