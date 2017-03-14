It’s probably fair to say that Uber has had a pretty tough start to 2017. Well amid the chaos that’s brewing in the US there’s a glimmer of good news for some of the app’s users. Uber has announced what is, ostensibly, a loyalty card programme that allows you to get your 11th ride free (to the tune of up to £15).

Like all good things, there is of course a catch and in this particular instance it’s quite a vital one. You see the partnership is only available to Barclaycard customers, thus making it both incredibly useful for Barclaycard’s existing customers and a none-too-subtle reason for it’s competitor’s customers to go out and join them. If by chance you’re already a Barclaycard customer then taking advantage of the deal is relatively easy: Simply download the app and then add your Barclaycard as the main form of payment.

The idea banks offering incentives is certainly not new, indeed there won't be many of a certain generation that didn't immediately run out and choose a particular bank simply because it offered a free 16-25 railcard. It's a shrewd move by Barclaycard who know that despite Uber's current problems as a company it's still used by an enormous customer base. There's also the fact that Uber is now no longer a London-based company, it's available in 17 cities around the country.