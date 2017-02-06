Ukip has defended its Copeland by-election candidate after she received scathing criticism for claiming Hitler was a socialist. Fiona Mills, also the party’s Cumbria chairman, compared the fascist dictator’s views in 1927 to modern-day socialism in a tweet she shared on Sunday night. Mills retweeted a photo of Hitler with a quote attributed to him in 1927.

Adolf Hitler in 1927, sounds remarkably like the left in 2017 doesn't it? pic.twitter.com/4OHFFFWZh3 — Mark (@markantro) February 4, 2017

In Mills’ since-deleted retweet, she added: “I keep telling lefties Hitler was a socialist and they always deny it. Leader of the National Socialist Democratic Workers Party. Socialist.” She later corrected herself, saying the party was the National Socialist German Workers’ Party, adding: “Still socialist though.”

A Ukip spokesman told the Huffington Post UK: “It’s true the Nazi party was a socialist party,” later adding the Nazis were also “vile and monstrous”. The spokesman declined to comment on why Mills deleted the tweet, but vehemently defended calling the Nazis socialists. Some highlighted that the quote, if it indeed was said by Hitler, was said in 1927 - six years before he became Chancellor - in a bid to propel him to power.

@Fiona__Mills @markantro Hitler certainly wasn't a socialist; used the whole "man of the workers" thing to get power, like UKIP and Trump. — Paul James (@pejw7) February 6, 2017

@Fiona__Mills One of these days you'll learn that dictators aren't always telling the truth about their politics... — Oscar Wildcat (@OpenlyGator) February 6, 2017

@Fiona__Mills You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means — Paul Stewart (@paul_sweb) February 6, 2017

Ukip candidate for Copeland reckons Hitler was a socialist. Oh my...@Fiona__Mills #Ukip pic.twitter.com/EbYnSmNDPz — SLATUKIP IMP 🇪🇺 ❄ (@SLATUKIP) February 6, 2017

@Fiona__Mills Good grief! That level of political ignorance and lack of historical knowledge is quite unbelievably astounding. — Bon (@angrybonbon) February 6, 2017

There are questions around whether Hitler did speak those words, with some instead attributing the quote to Gregor Strasser, a prominent Nazi who grew the party’s membership in northern Germany and was later killed on Hitler’s instructions in the Night of the Long Knives.

Mills’ deleted tweet did not go unnoticed, with some asking whether her earlier rants had also been culled.

It is not the first time a politician has claimed Hitler was a socialist. In 2013, Hertfordshire deputy police commissioner Dr Rachel Frosh resigned after sharing a similar post on her Twitter account, which she later deleted. Frosh initially retweeted a post on January 31 that said “Dear Socialists embrace your inner Nazism” and had a picture of Adolf Hilter with a quote from 1927, before deleting it. Debunking the myth that Hitler was a socialist While it is true that Hitler was the leader of the NSDAP, calling him a socialist is misleading in many ways.

