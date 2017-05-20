Ukip has suspended one of its General Election candidates over a set of social media posts which prompted allegations of racism.

Paddy Singh will continue to be listed as Ukip candidate on the ballot paper for North Wiltshire in the June 8 election, but the party is withdrawing its endorsement of him.

Anti-racism campaigners highlighted tweets by former cavalry officer Captain Singh dating back to 2014, in which he described Israelis as “basically Nazis in mentality” and said there was no hope of a ceasefire in the Middle East “with the Nazi Jews like wild dogs on the rampage”.