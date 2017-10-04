Britain’s biggest union is launching legal action on behalf of the scores of Monarch staff left “high and dry” when the airline went into administration earlier this week.

More than 1,800 Monarch employees were made redundant overnight when the UK’s fifth largest airline collapsed on Monday, with just 240 staff kept on temporarily to assist in the winding down process.

Unite is now lodging employment tribunal proceedings over the budget carrier’s “failure to consult on redundancies”.

Oliver Richardson, a national officer for the union, said: “Through no fault of their own, former Monarch workers are out of pocket and out of a job.

“While, understandably, a lot of the focus is on passengers, Unite is determined to ensure that Monarch workers, who worked so hard to try and turn the airline around, are not left high and dry.”

According to Unite - which represents more than 1.4 million people across Britain - employers with more than 100 workers are legally required to give a minimum of 45 days notice when they decide to make people redundant.