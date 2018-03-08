Revealed: 'Secret' Universal Credit Files The Government Tried To Suppress

‘Secret’ reports into the rollout of Universal Credit have been published in full following a humiliating climbdown by the Department of Work and Pensions.

HuffPost UK has obtained previously restricted “Project Assessment Reviews”, which are internal government documents designed to detail problems and challenges with new policies.

Universal Credit has been plagued by problems, including a perilous six week wait for payments, which has since been reduced to five weeks, and a reported surge in the use of loan sharks and food banks.

Read the reviews in full, below.

Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey on Thursday confirmed her department would comply with a freedom of information request to publish the files, as well as pass them onto the House of Commons Library.

The government had argued that the internal documents were only ever meant to be seen by ministers and releasing them publicly could mean future reports are less useful.

And ministers pursued their case at a legal tribunal in an effort to suppress the files.

In December, the government was forced to hand the documents over to the Commons Work and Pensions Committee.

And in a damning assessment, the committee said there remained “no evidence” that Universal Credit “makes work pay” for all types of claimants.

They also found the files suggested that constant delays to the rollout appear to cancel out savings Universal Credit was meant to provide.