Universities will be required to protect freedom of speech under sweeping new regulations, the government is set to announce, signalling an end to controversial “no-platforming” policies.

Jo Johnson, the universities minister, told The Times newspaper that fresh measures will be a statutory requirement of registration for the new Office for Students (OfS) regulator.

He said any institutions that failed to uphold the requirement could be fined, suspended or ultimately deregistered by the OfS.