The government has demanded universities take a “zero-tolerance” policy to anti-Semitism on campus ahead of Israel Apartheid Week. In his annual higher education funding letter, universities minister Jo Johnson warned that vice chancellors must do more to tackle the “discrimination, harassment or victimisation” of Jewish students. Johnson’s warning follows a series of anti-Semitic incidents at UK universities. Bristol University launched an anti-Semitism probe this week after it came to light that one of its lecturers had written an article saying it was time to stop “privileging the Holocaust”. It was also reported this month that a swastika had been carved into a door at Exeter University, while leaflets denying the Holocaust were found at the University of Cambridge.

NurPhoto via Getty Images Universities minister Jo Johnson has called on vice chancellors to adopt a 'zero tolerance' policy to anti-Semitism on campus

In previous years, Israel Apartheid Week events - during which campaigners liken the treatment of Palestinians in Israel to racial discrimination in South Africa during Apartheid - have led to reports of anti-Semitism by students. In the letter to Nicola Dandridge, the chief executive of Universities UK, Johnson said: “I am sure you share my concerns about the rising reports of anti-Semitic incidents in this country and will want to make sure that your own institution is a welcoming environment for all students and that the legal position and guidelines are universally understood and acted upon at all times. “This will include events such as those that might take place under the banner of ‘Israel Apartheid’ events for instance. “Such events need to be properly handled by higher education institutions to ensure that our values, expectations and laws are not violated.” The Tory MP also emphasised the importance of free speech for all students on campus.

pjhpix via Getty Images Bristol University launched an anti-Semitism investigation this week over an article written by one of its lecturers