The fashion world is known for the glamorous allure of the insider secrets only an elite few are privileged too.

But British Vogue Editor Alexandra Shulman’s leaving party has given us the insight we’d all been waiting for.

Leading the celebrations at London’s Dock Kitchen on Thursday 22 June was Victoria Beckham.

Wearing black leather trousers and a staple white t-shirt, the fashion designer looked incredible.

David M Benett via Getty Images Victoria Beckham attends British Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman's leaving party at Dock Kitchen on 22 June 2017 in London.

From Nigella Lawson to Rosamund Pike, a whole host of other well-known faces turned out to celebrate the end of Shulman’s 25-year tenure at the helm of the fashion title.

In an official statement released in January, Shulman revealed her reasons for leaving her esteemed position at the fashion publication:

“It has been very hard to find a rational reason to leave what is unquestionably a fascinating and rewarding role,” she said.

“But last autumn I realised that I very much wanted to experience a different life and look forward to a future separate to Vogue.”

Edward Enninful will take over as editor-in-chief in August.

David M Benett via Getty Images Alexandra Shulman at her leaving party at Dock Kitchen on 22 June 2017 in London.

Shulman took to Instagram yesterday to share a sneak peek of her final issue laid out.

A post shared by Alexandra Shulman (@alexandravogue) on Jun 22, 2017 at 9:06am PDT

Take a look to see which famous faces were out in full fashion force:

David M Benett via Getty Images Rosamund Pike attends British Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman's leaving party.

David M Benett via Getty Images Nigella Lawson attends British Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman's leaving party.

David M Benett via Getty Images David Cameron, Alexandra Shulman and Samantha Cameron attend British Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman's leaving party.

David M Benett via Getty Images Charlotte Dellal attends British Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman's leaving party.

David M Benett via Getty Images Bella Freud and Sam McKnight attend British Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman's leaving party.

David M Benett via Getty Images Zandra Rhodes and Geordie Greig attend British Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman's leaving party.

David M Benett via Getty Images Tom Dixon and David Bailey attend British Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman's leaving party.