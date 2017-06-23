The fashion world is known for the glamorous allure of the insider secrets only an elite few are privileged too.
But British Vogue Editor Alexandra Shulman’s leaving party has given us the insight we’d all been waiting for.
Leading the celebrations at London’s Dock Kitchen on Thursday 22 June was Victoria Beckham.
Wearing black leather trousers and a staple white t-shirt, the fashion designer looked incredible.
From Nigella Lawson to Rosamund Pike, a whole host of other well-known faces turned out to celebrate the end of Shulman’s 25-year tenure at the helm of the fashion title.
In an official statement released in January, Shulman revealed her reasons for leaving her esteemed position at the fashion publication:
“It has been very hard to find a rational reason to leave what is unquestionably a fascinating and rewarding role,” she said.
“But last autumn I realised that I very much wanted to experience a different life and look forward to a future separate to Vogue.”
Edward Enninful will take over as editor-in-chief in August.
Shulman took to Instagram yesterday to share a sneak peek of her final issue laid out.
