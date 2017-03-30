Video Games Are Making Teenagers More Sexist, Says New Study

As anyone who has ever played Grand Theft Auto can attest video games have not, in the past, exactly been known as bastions of female empowerment and equality.

With interaction between men and women in games like GTA limited to three options – paying women for sex, looking at them, or killing them - it’s not exactly the makings of a feminist manifesto.

And now new research has shown this depiction is actually having a small but measurable impact on the levels of sexism among teenagers.