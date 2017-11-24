A birth photographer believes an incredible photo she took of a water birth has been banned from Facebook and Instagram.

Marijke Thoen, a photographer from Belgium, shared the fascinating photo of a sister meeting her newborn brother as he was born in the water.

“It’s such a special photo as the big sister watched her baby brother being born,” Thoen told HuffPost UK.

“This is the most beautiful birth I’ve experienced in my almost 10 year career of being a birth photographer.”