Theresa May was applauded by fellow EU leaders at the summit dinner last night, after telling them she was “on course to deliver Brexit”. With Phase 1 of the process now signed off, the PM said she will approach the next steps with “ambition and creativity” to secure “a deep and special partnership” between the UK and the EU27.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel led the applause, and others took her cue. Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker explained later that “she is our colleague, Britain is a member state and so we are … polite and friendly people”. But of course, once May ceases to be a colleague and the UK ceases to be a member state, will the EU be as friendly as it is polite? Brexiteers are instinctively suspicious whenever Brussels praises May, fearing either she’s sold out in some way or that the EU must have got the upper hand.

In his tweet confirming the formal shift from Phase I to Phase 2, EU Council President Donald Tusk sent his ‘congratulations’ to May. Many EU leaders (like the British public) are just relieved to be getting past the very first bit of his long process, with Britain having agreed progress on the ‘divorce bill’, EU citizens’ rights and the Irish border. Aware of her problems back home, European leaders think May is their best hope of cracking on with the next, tougher steps and are allergic to further delays that would be caused if she were somehow ousted as PM.

Yet the EU27 head into the next phase of the process thinking they are in a very strong position indeed. One Brussels source says the UK’s ‘position papers’ on various elements of Brexit are ‘stuffed full of contradictions’. And as for May’s plea for a ‘deep and special’ relationship, the EU believes ‘negotiation by adjective’ is no substitute for actual substance. Brexit is not a pizza delivery order, as one insider puts it. Even Brit-friendly Dutch PM Mark Rutte said last night: “I think we need from her to understand how she sees this future relationship with the EU.” And Merkel put it more tartly: “Many tasks still need to be solved, and time is pressing”. The good news is phase one is over, the bad news is things may get harder not easier from now on. And the clock is ticking.