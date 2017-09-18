For brides-to-be the London Fashion Week catwalks can be a major source of wedding dress inspiration.

The SS18 catwalks certainly did not disappoint.

Naturally, we investigated to bring you the best modern and alternatively stunning gowns that could easily double up as wedding dresses.

Modern, Sophisticated: Ralph & Russo

Ralph and Russo’s striking debut at London Fashion Week gave us a lot to admire - especially when it comes to bridal wear.

Their ready-to-wear collection featured sheer fabrics in modern cuts and light shades to compliment any beautiful bride.