For brides-to-be the London Fashion Week catwalks can be a major source of wedding dress inspiration.
The SS18 catwalks certainly did not disappoint.
Naturally, we investigated to bring you the best modern and alternatively stunning gowns that could easily double up as wedding dresses.
Modern, Sophisticated: Ralph & Russo
Ralph and Russo’s striking debut at London Fashion Week gave us a lot to admire - especially when it comes to bridal wear.
Their ready-to-wear collection featured sheer fabrics in modern cuts and light shades to compliment any beautiful bride.
Flirty, Delicate: Preen
Preen’s SS18 take is a more daring aesthetic, with light, diaphanous fabrics dominating the collection.
Some brides may opt to wear an underdress, others may not. Either way, they’re set to exude charm with these Preen creations.
Ethereal, Decadent: Simone Rocha
The SS18 collection from Simone Rocha gave us major Miss Havisham vibes - in a good way.
The Victoriana trend may be ‘so three seasons ago,’ but these bridal-esque pieces demonstrate that Victorian loveliness is here to stay.
Playful, Care-free: Molly Goddard
For those who want to disrupt the status quo of the long-standing wedding dress staple of a pretty-lace-princess-dress, Molly Goddard’s SS18 collection would make a great companion.
Glamorous, Fun: Temperley London
Temperley London’s latest offering was a masterclass in transportive creativity, so we think a bit of her SS18 collection’s magic would be good for a modern fun-loving bride.
Effortless, Modern: DAKS London
DAKS London nailed their SS18 collection with layers, frills, subtle prints and a clear inclination towards a naturally beautiful, effortless aesthetic.
What more could say ‘blushing bride’ than this?