    18/09/2017 16:25 BST | Updated 18/09/2017 16:26 BST

    London Fashion Week: The Best Wedding Dress Inspo From Ralph And Russo, Preen And More

    Update your Pinterest board.

    For brides-to-be the London Fashion Week catwalks can be a major source of wedding dress inspiration. 

    The SS18 catwalks certainly did not disappoint.

    Naturally, we investigated to bring you the best modern and alternatively stunning gowns that could easily double up as wedding dresses

    Modern, Sophisticated: Ralph & Russo

    Ralph and Russo’s striking debut at London Fashion Week gave us a lot to admire - especially when it comes to bridal wear. 

    Their ready-to-wear collection featured sheer fabrics in modern cuts and light shades to compliment any beautiful bride. 

    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images

    Flirty, Delicate: Preen

    Preen’s SS18 take is a more daring aesthetic, with light, diaphanous fabrics dominating the collection. 

    Some brides may opt to wear an underdress, others may not. Either way, they’re set to exude charm with these Preen creations.

    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images

    Ethereal, Decadent: Simone Rocha 

    The SS18 collection from Simone Rocha gave us major Miss Havisham vibes - in a good way.

    The Victoriana trend may be ‘so three seasons ago,’ but these bridal-esque pieces demonstrate that Victorian loveliness is here to stay. 

    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images

    Playful, Care-free: Molly Goddard

    For those who want to disrupt the status quo of the long-standing wedding dress staple of a pretty-lace-princess-dress, Molly Goddard’s SS18 collection would make a great companion. 

    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images

    Glamorous, Fun: Temperley London

    Temperley London’s latest offering was a masterclass in transportive creativity, so we think a bit of her SS18 collection’s magic would be good for a modern fun-loving bride. 

    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    Estrop via Getty Images

    Effortless, Modern: DAKS London

    DAKS London nailed their SS18 collection with layers, frills, subtle prints and a clear inclination towards a naturally beautiful, effortless aesthetic. 

    What more could say ‘blushing bride’ than this? 

    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images

