Thursday’s ‘Emmerdale’ confirmed what many fans had suspected, when it was revealed that the woman hiding out in the barn is Faith Dingle. The character’s return was teased months ago, but bosses refused to confirm whether the mystery arrival was actually Faith, with viewers having to wait until the drama played out on screen. And while many long term ‘Emmerdale’ fans will know all about the character, there’ll be just as many who aren’t to sure about exactly who she is.

ITV Faith had an altercation with Eric Pollard when she turned up at the B'n'B

So what are Faith’s links to the village? And what could her arrival mean for the Dingles? Find out everything you need to know below… She’s Cain and Chas’s mum Faith was previously married to Shadrach - who died in 2010 - and Chas was their only child together. While Cain believed that Shadrach was his dad, he later discovered that Zak is actually his biological father, thanks to a secret affair his mother had with her brother-in-law. Faith was last seen in the Dales in 2004 Then still played by Gillian Jephcott, she arrived just as the Dingles were celebrating their 10th year in the village, and made an attempt to get to know her granddaughter, Debbie. Unfortunately for her, Cain refused to let the duo build a bond… Will things be different this time around?

ITV She later collapsed, and it was when she rushed to hospital that her identity was revealed

She now has more grandchildren in the village Faith’s time in the Dales in 2004 briefly crossed over with the arrival of Aaron Dingle, but took place long before Cain’s son Kyle was introduced. F aith is being played by Sally Dexter English actress Sally boasts impressive credits from the screen and stage, and has previously popped up in ‘A Touch Of Frost’ and ‘Goodnight Sweetheart’. She spent a number of years as part of the Royal Shakespeare Company, and has also trod the boards in ‘Bad Girls - The Musical’ and ‘Macbeth’. Her arrival was teased over a year ago ‘Emmerdale’ producer Iain MacLeod first revealed plans to bring Faith back in January 2016. “While it might look like she’s a whole lot of fun and trouble at the start of it, the story that we get to is likely to be a lot more serious,” he said. “It’s a big family drama to ensue, is all I can really say at this point.” Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.