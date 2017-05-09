Theresa May and her husband Philip are set to appear in their first ever joint broadcast interview on BBC One’s The One Show on Tuesday evening. Whilst the Prime Minister has been unable to avoid the spotlight since taking office last year her spouse has kept a low profile, quietly continuing with his career in finance.

PA Wire/PA Images Theresa May with her husband Philip outside 10 Downing Street after she became Prime Minister

Who is Philip May? May was born in 1957 in Norwich, the son of a sales rep and a French teacher. The pair met while studying at the University of Oxford - he at Lincoln College and she at St Hugh’s. They were reportedly introduced by future Pakistani prime minister Benazir Bhutto while at a Conservative Party student disco. The pair are said to have bonded over a love of cricket and were married at 23 in 1980. Just a year later the future PM’s family was plunged into tragedy when her father, Rev Hubert Brasier, was killed in a car crash. A few months later, her mother, who suffered from multiple sclerosis, also died.

PA Archive/PA Images The couple at the Conservative party conference in 2016

While Theresa May has rarely spoken about her experiences at that time, when appearing on Desert Island Discs in 2014, she told Kirsty Young that Philip had been a “huge support”. She said: “That was very important for me. He was a real rock for me.” Do Philip and Theresa May have children? No. The Prime Minister has previously said she and her husband were “affected” by discovering they would not be able to have children. In an interview with the Mail on Sunday, she added: “You see friends who now have grown-up children, but you accept the hand that life deals you. “Sometimes things you wish had happened don’t or there are things you wish you’d been able to do, but can’t. There are other couples in a similar position.” During the Tory leadership campaign following David Cameron’s resignation, the issue was brought to the fore by Andrea Leadsom. Leadsom faced a huge backlash after appearing to suggest that being a mother meant she had a bigger stake in the future than May.

PA Archive/PA Images The Mays are keen hikers and the PM is said to have decided to call a general election while on a hiking holiday with him in Wales

What does Philip May do? May is a relationship manager for financial group Capital International, having worked in the City for decades. He began work as a fund manager at stockbroker de Zoete & Bevan, followed by Prudential Portfolio Managers UK and Deutsche Asset Management, before joining Capital in 2005. The financial services company is among the world’s oldest and largest investment management firms. It manages more than £1 trillion in assets around the globe. According to the Sun, May is understood to work as a pension fund expert.

EMPICS Entertainment The PM has described her husband as a 'rock'