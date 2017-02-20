Ever Wondered Why You Are Left Or Right Handed? It Is Nothing To Do With Your Brain

As a marker of difference throughout our lives, we’ve all wondered why we end up being right or left-handed , without seemingly having any choice in the matter.

No matter how many times we have experienced it, it is still pretty impressive that one of our hands is capable of writing Shakespeare , while the other hand can barely work out how to pick up a pen.

The reason for our right and left-handedness was long presumed by scientists to be a result of activity in the right and left hemispheres of our brain during foetal development.

But now a new study has shown that it is actually the spinal cord that is to blame, not the brain.

The team, from Ruhr-Universitat Bochum, Germany, used foetal ultrasounds to try and trace the earliest signs of gene activity in marking asymmetry and preference.

They saw that as early as eight weeks, a preference for the right or left hand can be seen. And from the thirteenth week of pregnancy, the foetus will suck either their right or left thumb.