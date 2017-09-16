Start stocking up on eyeliner as next summer you’ll want to be recreating Winnie Harlow’s breathtaking beauty look for Fashion East.

On day two of London Fashion Week the former America’s Next Top Model struck a pose with fellow star models Hailey Baldwin and Georgia May Jagger.

They rocked bold, Egyptian-style eyeliner and popping colours above and below the eyes.

The rest of the face was minimalistic with barely-there makeup and a nude lip.