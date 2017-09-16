All Sections
    16/09/2017 14:09 BST

    London Fashion Week: Winnie Harlow And Georgia May Jagger Rock Hot New Eyeliner Trend At Fashion East

    So much love.

    Start stocking up on eyeliner as next summer you’ll want to be recreating Winnie Harlow’s breathtaking beauty look for Fashion East.

    On day two of London Fashion Week the former America’s Next Top Model struck a pose with fellow star models Hailey Baldwin and Georgia May Jagger.  

    They rocked bold, Egyptian-style eyeliner and popping colours above and below the eyes.

    The rest of the face was minimalistic with barely-there makeup and a nude lip

    Vittorio Zunino Celotto/BFC via Getty Images
    Backstage ahead of the Fashion East show during London Fashion Week on 16 September 2017.
    Vittorio Zunino Celotto/BFC via Getty Images
    Tristan Fewings/BFC via Getty Images
    Winnie Harlow.
    Eamonn McCormack/BFC via Getty Images
    Georgia May Jagger.
    Eamonn McCormack/BFC via Getty Images
    Hailey Baldwin.

    Harlow recently opened up on Instagram about feeling accepted now that she’s walking fashion week shows.

    She said: “A couple months ago I had to stop and realise all that I’ve accomplished, and it’s A Lot! Like... I really just walked for @THEMARCJACOBS!” 

    Tristan Fewings/BFC via Getty Images

    She continued: “I always want to push through more doors and break more boundaries. Not for me, but for future generations who will get to live in the world we create.”

    The standout part of her long caption was when Harlow thanked designers “not trying to make it a ‘statement’” by having her in their shows.

    It’s true, when creatives adjust the ideals of what is accessibly ‘normal,’ the world is a much more beautifully diverse place. 

    We can’t wait to see what other looks Harlow will be rocking this season. 

