Mum Watches As Her Surrogate, And Best Friend Of 20 Years, Gives Birth To Her Baby

A mother, whose best friend offered to be her surrogate, has had the birth of her baby captured in a series of beautiful photos.

Calie Fletcher, 45, from Australia, and her best friend of 20 years, Jeni Mitchell, 41, embarked on the surrogacy journey after Fletcher was told she wouldn’t be able to fall pregnant for the second time.

Fully aware of Fletcher’s heartbreak and frustration, Mitchell said she wanted to help out a friend and so offered to be her surrogate.

“I was quietly optimistic and hopeful that taking this path would fulfill our hopes of having another baby,” Fletcher told The Huffington Post UK

“I did however have to be realistic that it may not happen either. Luck was on our side and Jeni was successfully pregnant on the first attempt.”