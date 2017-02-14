A woman penned a touching definition of what it meant to be a “mummy” to her foster child.

Jamie, who shares her experiences of being a foster parent in the US on her page Foster the Family, explained what happened when she picked up the two-year-old, who had spent the past five months in care.

When she brought her home, she invited her to go and meet her other foster children (“the welcoming committee”).

“She wanders around with the other kids for approximately 11 minutes before she runs into the room with a smile and says: ‘Look, mummy!’ to me,” Jamie wrote on Love What Matters on 11 February.

“The woman she met 11 minutes before.”