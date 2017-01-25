Businesses are still unlawfully forcing female employees to abide by dress codes - including the mandatory wearing of high heels - that leave them in pain, a parliamentary report has said, Gender-specific dress codes, including compulsory wearing of heels, cause women to be suffer long-term health effects and feel degraded, research by the Petitions Committee and Women’s and Equalities Committee found. The committees’ joint report found that such codes are still widespread, although these dress codes amount to discrimination under the Equality Act. The act is “not yet fully effective” and “obviously not working in practice”, meaning such codes are still widespread.

fizkes via Getty Images Women are being left embarrassed and in pain by rules forcing them to wear heels at work, the report found

The committees said they were calling on the government to review the law and, if necessary, push parliament to change it. The inquiry was launched due to a petition started by Nicola Thorp who said she was sent home without pay from a top London financial company for refusing to wear high heels to the office. Her petition was signed by more than 150,000 people. The government said that the dress code imposed on her was unlawful - but similar requirements are still commonplace for many female employees. The committees heard evidence from a range of women who had been subject to such rules, who said that being made to wear heels left them feeling “sexualised” and that they found it “humiliating and degrading” and “demeaning”. They also heard from experts on the psychological and physical impacts of being forced to wear high heels in the workplace could have. In their report, the committees noted these included: Extreme and chronic pain - “Members of the public repeatedly told us that their feet would bleed, that their feet would hurt so much that they were unable to walk or lead a normal life, and that some women required corrective surgery.”

Impaired performance - “Firstly, high heels can leave the wearer in significant pain which, as with other conditions causing chronic pain, makes it difficult to focus; secondly, high heels are ill-suited to the duties required to be performed; and thirdly, high heels affect breathing patterns and concentration and may thus reduce executive presence.”

Effects on psychological wellbeing - “Workers found dress codes which require them to wear high heels to be ‘humiliating and degrading’, and ‘demeaning’. Some commenters felt ‘sexualised’ by their employer’s insistence on high heels.” The report also raised concerns over the extent to which gender-specific dress codes “reinforce rigid gender stereotypes which might make workers, especially some LGBT+ workers, feel uncomfortable”. Helen Jones MP, Chair of the Petitions Committee, said: “It’s not enough for the law to be clear in principle—it must also work in practice. “The government has said that the way that Nicola Thorp was treated by her employer is against the law, but that didn’t stop her being sent home from work without pay. “It’s clear from the stories we’ve heard from members of the public that Nicola’s story is far from unique. The government must now accept that it has a responsibility to ensure that the law works in practice as well as in theory. “By accepting our recommendations, the Government could help employers and employees alike to avoid unlawful discrimination.”

Yui Mok/PA Wire Maria MIller said employers did not see it as a priority to abide by the law when it came to dress codes