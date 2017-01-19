Millions of women will be taking to the streets around the world the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration to demand equality for all - but there’s a “huge reason to be optimistic”, says the leader of the Women’s Equality Party (WEP).

Sophie Walker says that while she will never characterise the election of the billionaire businessman as a “good turning point”, it is a turning point “in terms of the next wave of political feminism and activism”.

She told The Huffington Post UK: “There is a huge reason to be optimistic here.

“The one good thing there is in Donald Trump is that he’s very, very clear about what he stands for and we are past the point now of having to argue whether misogyny is real or sexism is real or discrimination against women is actually happening. Thank you to Donald Trump, we can see that this is a very real threat.

“What we are seeing at the Women’s Equality party is a rise in our membership prompted by that understanding that now is the time to stand up and act and I am fully confident that that will not be the end of it when that march ends.