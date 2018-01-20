Tens of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets across the US one year after Donald Trump was inaugurated as president. Crowds gathered in New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Washington on Saturday for the second Women’s March. The multi-city mass rallies are being hailed as the start of a new era of female political activism.

Today’s demonstration is being held in coordination with rallies planned for the weekend in cities across the US and overseas to mark the first anniversary of Trump’s inauguration. “People were pretty damn mad last year and they’re pretty damn mad this year,” said Tamika Mallory, co-president of the Women’s March board, Reuters reports. Mallory said the rallies may take on a light-hearted or even celebratory tone at times, but added: “We also know that serious business has to happen.”

Eduardo Munoz / Reuters People take part in the Women's March in Manhattan in New York City, New York.

Eduardo Munoz / Reuters Protesters in Manhattan, New York.

KENA BETANCUR via Getty Images Demonstrators in New York for the second Women's March.

An estimated 5 million people marched on January 21 last year, making it one of the largest mass protests in US history. Activists say Trump’s policies rolling back birth control and equal pay protections have propelled many women into activism for the first time. A White House spokesman did not respond to a request for comment on the marches.

Aaron Bernstein / Reuters People participate in the second annual Women's March in Washington.

The rallies also come during what has been seen as a pivotal year for women’s rights with the #MeToo and #TimesUp social media effort against sexual harassment and abuse that was born out of a string of scandals in Hollywood, Washington and elsewhere. Today’s marches will be followed by more events on Sunday, including in Las Vegas, which was chosen by organisers to honour the city where the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history took place last August. Nevada is also a key battleground state in the 2018 midterm elections.

Jessica Kourkounis / Reuters Crowds gather to participate in the Second Annual Women's March in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The protests come on the same day that the US federal government plunged into a “shutdown” after the Senate could not agree on a new budget. Affecting hundreds of thousands of federal workers, the shutdown is the first in US history to occur while the same party – the Republicans – controls both Congress and the White House.

More than 50,000 gathered for the Philadelphia Women’s March @FoxNewspic.twitter.com/FIKliu4Pmo — Talia Kirkland_FNC (@talia_kirkland) January 20, 2018

Jessica Kourkounis / Reuters Oscar Janicki, 6, participates in the Second Annual Women's March in Philadelphia.

In London, anti-Trump protesters descended on the new site of the US embassy, declaring the president a “racist bigot” and calling for Theresa May to cancel her meeting with him at the World Economic Forum in Davos next week. About 20 activists from the campaign group Stand up to Racism pushed over a mock wall they had built in front of the embassy’s recently opened site in Vauxhall, south London. It came a week after Trump publicly cancelled a visit to Britain to open the new site because, he said, it had been sold for “peanuts” and was built in an “off location” of London. “Bad deal. [They] Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!” Trump wrote on Twitter at the time. Battling heavy rain, protesters chanted “Donald Trump go away, racist, sexist, anti-gay”, and “from Calais to Mexico, all the walls have got to go”, the Press Association reports.

From his attacks on immigrants to the outrageous #Muslimban, we will tear down Donald #Trump's racist wall!



Thanks to everyone that turned out for today's protest at the new #USEmbassypic.twitter.com/xjCOYCJ0QT — Stand Up To Racism (@AntiRacismDay) January 20, 2018