Jeremy Corbyn suffered a significant rebellion against his order to vote for Brexit on Wednesday evening, as more than a fifth of Labour MPs voted against triggering Article 50.

The European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill, which will allow Theresa May to start the Brexit process, cleared its first parliamentary hurdle by a vote in the Commons of 498 to 114.

The Labour leader saw 47 of his MPs (full list here) rebel against a three-line whip and vote against triggering Article 50 - while 167 backed his position.

Ahead of the vote, two more of Corbyn’s frontbench team quit in order to allow them to freely defy the leadership.

Shadow environment secretary Rachael Maskell and shadow equalities minister Dawn Butler both resigned. Shadow Welsh secretary Jo Stevens had already quit, as had shadow minister for early years Tulip Siddiq.

Several other frontbenchers chose to oppose Brexit, taking the risk they will be sacked from their jobs.

The Labour leader’s team said any decision to sack rebels will be “taken at a later stage”.

Diane Abbott, the shadow home secretary and close ally of Corbyn, missed the vote due to illness, her office said.

SNP MPs and seven of the nine Lib Dem MPs also voted against triggering Article 50.