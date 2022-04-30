Life
FoodFood and DrinkinstagramRecipespasta

The 10 Best Instagram Recipes From April 2022

Crispy potatoes, creamy pastas and a latte that'll knock your socks off.

.

Half Baked Harvest/Hummingbird High

Spring has sprung, and our taste buds are beginning to transition away from heavy, slow-cooked stews and more toward fresh, lighter fare. And if you take a look at April’s most-liked recipes on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account (which you should follow!), you’ll see just that.

Below are the 10 recipes our followers like the most, including a lemon pesto burrata and brown butter gnocchi that makes for a perfect Friday night feast, and a new way to make salmon that involves creamed leeks and asparagus.

If you’re thirsty, there’s a copycat recipe for US Starbucks’ iced pistachio latte, and our personal favourite is a dish of crispy roasted potatoes with a creamy feta sauce.

Take a look at the recipes and let us know your favourites in the comments!

10
Minimalist Baker
Salted Caramel Chocolate Ganache Tart
Get the recipe from Minimalist Baker
9
Pinch Of Yum
Spring Salmon With Creamed Leeks, Potatoes and Asparagus
Get the recipe from Pinch Of Yum
8
Hummingbird High
Iced Pistachio Latte (A Fancy Starbucks Copycat)
Get the recipe from Hummingbird High
7
Butter Be Ready
Louisiana Red Beans and Rice
Get the recipe from Butter Be Ready
6
Grandbaby Cakes
Funfetti Cake
Get the recipe from Grandbaby Cakes
5
Half Baked Harvest
Crispy Oregano Roasted Potatoes With Creamy Feta Sauce
Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest
4
Damn Delicious
Sheet Pan Easter Dinner
Get the recipe from Damn Delicious
3
Half Baked Harvest
Quick Wontons in Chili Oil With Asparagus
Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest
2
Half Baked Harvest
Lemon Pesto Burrata and Brown Butter Gnocchi
Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest
1
Half Baked Harvest
One-Pot Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta With Whipped Ricotta
Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest
Suggest a correction
FoodFood and DrinkinstagramRecipespasta