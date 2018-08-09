100 Muslim Women Who Wear Burka or Niqab Demand Boris Johnson Is Kicked Out Of Tory Party

PA Wire/PA Images Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson has caused controversy with his comments about woman who choose to wear the burka

One hundred Muslim women who wear a burka or niqab have written to Tory chairman Brandon Lewis to demand Boris Johnson be thrown out of the Conservative Party.

In a letter to the party on Thursday, the women say Johnson made a “deliberate choice” to inflame tensions, which could pave the way for “bigots to justify hate crime”.

Speaking as “free women who are able to speak for ourselves”, the group warns “all personal choices should be respected”, adding that an apology from Johnson would be “insufficient”.

Former Foreign Secretary Johnson sparked outrage when he compared burka-wearing Muslim women to “letterboxes” and “bank robbers” in a Sunday Telegraph column, in which he argued against a ban on face veils.

The women also hit out at Tory MP Nadine Dorries, who called the row over Johnson’s comments “manufactured outrage” and joined calls, including those made by ex-party chair Sayeeda Warsi, for a full inquiry into Islamophobia in the Tory Party.

News of the letter came as Johnson was rebuked for failing to seek official guidance before resuming his Telegraph column after quitting as a minister.

The Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) - which vets appointments by ex-ministers and senior officials - said it was “unacceptable” that he signed a contract with the newspaper before contacting them.

Johnson is also facing an investigation by his party after several complaints were made about his remarks.

According to the party’s code of conduct, members should not use their position to “bully, abuse, victimise, harass or unlawfully discriminate against others”, with the prospect of suspension or expulsion for those found to be in breach.

Theresa May backed Tory chairman Lewis, who has called for Johnson to apologise, and said her former cabinet minister had “clearly caused offence”.

But a leading imam backed Johnson and said that facial maskings were “un-Muslim” and contributed to “gender-inequality and inhibiting community cohesion”.

Taj Hargey, the imam at Oxford Islamic Congregation, said while Johnson’s choice of language was unfortunate, the burka and niqab are “a nefarious component of a trendy gateway theology for religious extremism and militant Islam”.

Other Johnson supporters have said it is “ridiculous” his views were being “attacked”.