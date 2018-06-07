Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Murder Following Death Of 100-Year-Old Woman

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 100-year-old woman who was mugged on her way to church.

Zofija Kaczan passed away early on Wednesday morning after suffering from multiple injuries as a result of a robbery on Monday.

Kaczan, who told police she was approached from behind, knocked over and had her handbag stolen, suffered a broken neck in the attack.

A 39-year-old man, who was previously arrested on suspicion of robbing the victim, has now been arrested on suspicion of her murder, Derbyshire Police said.

He remains in police custody and is being questioned.

Police are asking for anyone who has any information about the incident to get in contact.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a beige Seat Leon which was seen close to where the incident took place.

The car, with the registration SL02 KVZ, was found abandoned on Wednesday in a car park in Jackson Street, Stockbrook.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Check back for the fullest version. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.