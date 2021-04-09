16 Glorious Beer Gardens You'll Want To Visit This Summer

Supplied

April 12 – aka national pub reopening day – is fast approaching. But if you can’t contain your excitement until then, or you’re busy researching outdoor venues, we’re here to help.

In no particular order, here are 16 picture-perfect beer gardens across England to inspire an upcoming visit. From classic country taverns to riverside retreats, there are venues to suit all sorts.

Tip: you’ll need to prebook at some while others are walk-in only, so check before you travel!

Hope & Anchor Hope & Anchor

Situated between Brixton and Clapham, the Hope & Anchor is renowned for its burger shack and insta-worthy cocktails. The stunning fairy-lit garden, fully covered and heated for all seasons, comes with 12 bookable huts, all equipped with TVs and heaters.

The Purefoy Arms

This AA rosette gastropub in Hampshire is simply a gorgeous village pub, with a large green ideal for distancing. It’s got a modern twist, though, with The Purefoy Pod (aka an outdoor igloo) that can be hired for sheltered dining. You’ll find plenty of country walks nearby to work up an appetite.

Oakman Group

Famous for its stunning sunsets, ‘The Navi’ as it is known in the village of Cosgrove, was once part of a large complex of canal-side buildings that serviced the needs of the barges, horses and trades that used the canal.

This historic Victorian inn has been restored and extended to include a raised balcony overlooking the countryside, spacious canal-side landscaped gardens and wide terraced seating areas, some of which will be protected from the elements from April 12.

Hardwick Hall Hotel

This garden isn’t attached to a pub, but we’ll let it claim beer garden status because the scenery is simply gorgeous. Part of the Hardwick Hall Hotel in Sedgefield, County Durham, the beer garden is one of the largest in the north of England and backs onto the magnificent Hardwick Country Park.

Oakman Group.

Originally a 17th century hunting lodge, this Grade 2 Listed pub nestles in the heart of the Chilterns in the village of Prestwood – and you’ll be protected from the elements in a large heated open sided marquee.

The terrace also boasts six permanent ‘OakPods’ for a private party of up to six. The pods – with adjustable heating and the ability to stream your own music – are available for booking from May 17.

The Fox’s Revenge

This beautiful Cornish pub was open for just five weeks before lockdown hit, so its owners took the plunge and invested in some huge tipis to fill their garden area and make sure drinkers and diners could enjoy the pub whatever the weather when it reopened.

Alberto Manuel Urosa Toledano via Getty Images

The pub itself provides the photo-worthy scenery at this small but mighty beer garden, where you’ll look up at the converted Victorian pumphouse in awe.

Fullers

The Mayfly is an iconic riverside pub with a picturesque location, pub meals and nearby fly-fishing spots and cycling routes. The riverside garden has enough room for 250 guests and overlooks the River Test.

Shepherd Neame

The “Balcony of Kent” at the rear of the Belle Vue Tavern offers some of the best sea views in Kent – across Pegwell Bay and out to The Channel. It’s a great place to catch the sea air and, being south facing, lots of Kentish sunshine and spectacular sunsets.

The Manor House of Whittington

Located in the village of Kinver, Staffordshire, this fancy pub terrace comes complete with a large central fire pit, with covered and heated areas for all weathers.

THE WIGMORE

Another sneaky hotel entry, the pub within The Langham is launching The Wigmore Summer Terrace and Garden this summer, which it’s self-proclaiming as “the fanciest pub beer garden in central London.” Looking at the pics, who are we to question?

Fullers

Lying in the heart of the New Forest National Park, The White Buck Inn is a charming country house with a huge garden. Surrounded by woodland, there are a number of trails for dog walkers, horse riders and cyclists.

Oakman Group Oakman Group

The Anchor is a riverside retreat with a Mediterranean-influenced menu. You can enjoy waterfront views from the large lawn garden, or the decked terraces. A heated canopy provides a perfect place to shelter from the elements.

Knowhere

Fancy trying somewhere new? This venue is described as a “modern-day vision for a neighbourhood pub”. It’s situated between Old Street and Angel in London and promises “incredible coffee, unique cocktails and exquisite food”.

Lulworth Cove Inn

Set in the Natural World Heritage Site of Lulworth Cove on the Jurassic Coast, this is a classic English pub complete with a beautiful terrace overlooking the cove. The beer garden will be re-opening for outdoor dining from Wednesday 14 April.

Fullers