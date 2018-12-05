18 Tweets Capturing The Pain Of Keeping Your Kids' Christmas Presents A Secret

It’s a simple fact: the best part of Christmas for kids is the presents. What’s not so simple, however, it’s keeping said presents hidden in the house throughout December.

Whether they are gifts from you or from Santa himself, it’s a yearly challenge to find new and even more discreet hiding places for all those stocking-fillers.

And when you’ve got kids who go on an annual treasure hunt around the house for them, things get even trickier. Here are 18 tweets proving just how hard this festive challenge can be.

Sometimes they’re obviously not very well hidden