19 Amazing Action Shots From The Tokyo Olympics

The long-awaited (and previously postponed) 2020 Tokyo Olympics have nearly come to a close. While the Games have been marred with Covid-19-related controversy and athletes are competing without fans present to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, top athletes from around the world have descended upon Tokyo to compete for the chance at a medal. Below are some moments from the second week of competition in Tokyo, Japan. Above: USA’s Evita Griskenas competes in the individual all-around qualification of the rhythmic gymnastics event during Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Center in Tokyo, on Aug. 6.

Dylan Martinez via Reuters

Kyle Blignaut of South Africa in action during the Men’s Shot Put at the Tokyo Olympics on Aug. 3.

Andrew Medichini via AP

Mohamed Hamza of Egypt, left, and Enzo Lefort of France compete in the men’s foil team quarterfinal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan, on Aug. 1.

FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP via Getty Images

An underwater view shows Belarus’ Vasilina Khandoshka and Daria Kulagina compete in the preliminary for the women’s duet free artistic swimming event at the Tokyo Aquatics Center in Tokyo on Aug. 2.

Matthew Childs via Reuters

Ethan Hayter of Britain, Ed Clancy of Britain, Ethan Vernon of Britain and Oliver Wood of Britain in action at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Aug. 2.

JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images

Greece’s Eleftherios Petrounias competes in the artistic gymnastics men’s rings final on Aug. 2.

BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Canada’s Pierce Lepage competes in the men’s decathlon javelin throw on Aug. 5.

ADEK BERRY/AFP via Getty Images

China’s Fan Zhendong competes against Germany’s Dimitrij Ovtcharov during the men’s team final table tennis match at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on Aug. 6.

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Norway’s left back Veronica Kristiansen (left) challenged Russia’s left back Polina Vedekhina during the women’s semifinal handball match between Norway and Russia at the Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo on Aug. 6.

MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images

Silver medalist Japan’s Miho Nonaka (left), bronze medalist Japan’s Akiyo Noguchi and gold medalist Slovenia’s Janja Garnbret (right) celebrate after competing in the women’s sport climbing lead final at the Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo on Aug. 6.

FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP via Getty Images

An underwater view shows China’s Xie Siyi after completing his dive to win the men’s 3-meter springboard diving final event on Aug. 3.

Leah Millis via Reuters

Deepak Punia of India in action against Myles Nazem Amine of San Marino during the wrestling competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Aug. 5.

Matthias Schrader via AP

Karsten Warholm of Norway celebrates after winning the gold medal — and breaking the world record — in the men’s 400-meter hurdles on Aug. 3.

Ueslei Marcelino via Reuters

Gold medalist Julio Cesar La Cruz of Cuba poses for photos during the men’s heavyweight medal ceremony on Aug. 6.

Ashley Landis via AP

Alina Harnasko, of Belarus, performs during the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around qualifier on Aug. 6.

Vincent Thian via AP

Anzhelika Terliuga of Ukraine reacts after winning against Wen Tzu-yun of Taiwan in the women’s kumite -55 kg semifinal bout for karate on Aug. 5.

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images

USA’s Katie Nageotte celebrates during the women’s pole vault final on Aug. 5.

UESLEI MARCELINO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

USA’s Duke Ragan (red) and Russia’s Albert Batyrgaziev fight during their men’s feather (52-57kg) boxing final bout on Aug. 5.

Petr David Josek via AP