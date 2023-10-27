1989 (Taylor's Version) Is Officially Out, And The Swifties Are Not OK

The latest instalment in Taylor Swift’s unprecedented undertaking to rerecord her first six studio albums is officially here.
The original 1989 – titled after Tay’s birth year – was released in 2014, and signified a major shift in the singer’s brand, as she shed her country roots to develop a more pop-centric sound. It’s also the album that many believe solidified Taylor’s status a true pop icon of our times.
Understandably – with bangers like Style, New Romantics and Wildest Dreams (plus five new ‘From The Vault’ songs) on the record – Swifties are going WILD for 1989 (Taylor’s Version).
Here’s what people on social media have had to say about it...
In 2019, Taylor announced that she would be rerecording her first six studio albums due to a dispute with former manager concerning the ownership of her masters.
The new release is the Shake It Off singer’s fourth ‘Taylor’s Version’ album and follows the rerecords of Fearless, Red and Speak Now.
Following its release on Friday, critics have all had their say on 1989 (Taylor’s Version), and it’s fair to say it has received glowing reviews across the board.
Just two of her albums released under her old label, Big Machine, are yet to be given the Taylor’s Version treatment; her self-titled 2006 release and 2017’s Reputation.
Taylor is currently midway through her gigantic Eras tour, which will finally arrive in the UK and Ireland in June 2024 – although if you didn’t manage to get tickets, you can catch it in cinemas now.