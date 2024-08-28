'I'm Actually Afraid': 2-Time Trump Voter Turns On 'Unstable' Former President

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump gestures at a campaign rally at the Desert Diamond Arena, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. via Associated Press

MSNBC’s Katie Phang said on Tuesday that Donald Trump’s rambling campaign rallies could be hurting the former president with some of his own biggest supporters.

At some events, scores of rally-goers have been seen scrambling for the exits long before Trump is done speaking.

And Phang noted one former supporter who left a Trump rally saying she won’t vote for him this time around, in part because of what she heard.

“I voted for him in 2016 and had a Trump flag in the front yard. I voted for him again in 2020 but didn’t put the flag out that time,” a voter named Jenny told The Guardian, adding:

“I’ve been thinking of voting for him again because Biden’s been so bad for the economy and Kamala won’t be any better. But after listening to that, I’m actually afraid of Trump being president again. I don’t know what he was talking about half the time. Perhaps he was always like that but he seems worse, more unstable.”

Phang also pointed to other recent moments with Trump that were strange even by his standards ― such as smiling and giving a thumbs-up during a photo op at the graves of fallen US Marines, or bragging about how he thinks he’s “much better looking” than Vice President Kamala Harris.

“He’s always been deluded, incoherent, mean-spirited, dishonest and impulsive. That’s just who Trump is,” she said. “But as he ages and struggles to find his footing in a transformed race, Trump’s getting even, shall I say, Trumpier.”