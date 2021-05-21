21 Super Specific Things We Didn't Realise We'd Missed, Until Now

We’ve regained a smidgen of normality this week as lockdown restrictions have eased across England, and I think we can all agree it feels good to be indoors.

Oh, how we’ve missed “popping” into coffee shops when it’s raining, and giving our nearest and dearest a proper “cautious cuddle”. We’ve longed for these things for months and boy, do they feel great.

But there are also smaller, more unusual joys we’ve rediscovered that have left us utterly exhilarated, too – like wearing a watch for the first time in months, or hearing a train announcement over the tannoy.

To mark the end of a monumental few days, we asked readers to share some of the super specific things they didn’t realise they’d missed during lockdown, but did. One thing’s clear: our senses are having a party as we get back into society.

SolStock via Getty Images

1. Meeting new people

And feeling SO ALIVE from the smallest interactions.

2. The sound of popcorn at the cinema

Yes, even other people rustling it.

3. Finding a bargain in a charity shop

Online browsing wasn’t cutting it.

4. The familiarity of your family home

And helping yourself to your parents’ food like no time has passed.

5. Being asked: ‘Eat in or take away?’

Then actually having the option.

6. The sweet relief of someone else’s sofa

Our bums were bored of the same three chairs.

7. Listening to music as you walk to meet friends

Savouring those last few moments of calm, me-time.

8. Hearing the ‘clink’ of bottles delivered to the pub

And knowing your local is getting back on its feet.

9. The sound of spectators at a football match

Even if you’re not a fan yourself.

10. Travelling in one car

And not having to separate your group by household.

11. Watching people on a date in the pub

Trying to guess if they’ll make it to date two.

12. The thrill of your doorbell

When it’s something other than an Amazon delivery.

13. Chatting before an exercise class

It’s the best part of the session, after all.

14. The warmth of someone else’s house

Somehow, it’s better than yours.

15. Treating yourself to breakfast on the way to work

Were almond croissants always this good?

16. Actually changing a baby on a change table

No more balancing on benches in the wind.

17. Picking up free magazines

As you walk past the train station.

18. Terrible office canteen food

Mass catering might as well be Michelin.

19. The stillness of an art gallery

And treading lightly so you don’t disturb the magic.

20. Asking friends: ‘Where shall we go?’

Realising there are actual options.

21. Putting your key in the door after a long day out