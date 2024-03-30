24 Of The Best Engagement Photos You Don't Want To Miss

Wedding photography tends to get all the attention, but engagement photography can be exceptional too. These loved-up images of engaged couples demonstrate just that.

Junebug Weddings, a wedding planning website, announced the winners of its annual “Best of the Best Engagement Photo” contest on Wednesday. After receiving thousands of submissions from photographers around the world, their team of judges narrowed the final collection down to just 50 images.

Below, we’re highlighting 24 of our favorite. Check those out and then head over to Junebug Weddings to see the rest of the pictures.