If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
no one is living a better life than the dog of a married couple who have decided not to have kids— stoned cold fox (@roastmalone_) August 31, 2023
are you feeling ok? you've barely pet your Vegan Clam Chowder pic.twitter.com/DdsCYstYxx— Nebraska Humane Cats 🐱 (@NHSCats) August 30, 2023
When I ask if I can pet somebody’s dog and they say no, I obviously respect their wishes but I always feel awkward after. Like what do I with my hands now that there’s no dog. Oh no we’re walking in the same direction too— jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) August 31, 2023
glitched cat pic.twitter.com/DQxQ0Y8g1l— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) August 31, 2023
no better dining companion than a little cat who purrs while she eats a tiny shred of your tortilla— little special™ (@dollbunyan) August 29, 2023
wait until you see next year's pic.twitter.com/xi2IhBQ6QF— Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) September 1, 2023
why is it always the funniest thing on the planet when a dog rubs their ass on the ground or floor— rachel (@rachelmillman) September 1, 2023
I saw a lady giving a dog a belly rub and I said “Me next!”— Drew (some assembly required) (@dmc1138) August 31, 2023
I should have been more specific because she thought I meant I wanted to rub the dog’s belly.
me, the second I feel even a faint hint of autumn chill pic.twitter.com/VJkBwU2BzB— Owl! at the Library 😴🧙♀️ (@SketchesbyBoze) August 30, 2023
The cat just accepted its fate.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/RSqBV5fNIf— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 27, 2023
good morning guys pic.twitter.com/1XtKaQhx5p— animals going goblin mode (@mischiefanimals) August 30, 2023
When one of the 800 cat rescue accounts I follow posts that they’ve rescued a world-weary old tomcat with a heart of gold pic.twitter.com/pzjsIyu4St— Gabriella Paiella (@GMPaiella) September 1, 2023
Love to look everywhere in the whole entire house, high and low, nook and cranny, shaking the treat bag and calling for your cat that you can’t find—only to have them stroll into the room from who-knows-where, as you’re really starting to panic, all: “Why are you being so loud?”— Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) August 27, 2023
This is Zorro. He's been missing one of his socks since before he can remember. You haven't seen it have you? Really hopes it turns up soon. 12/10 pic.twitter.com/mQ5nOW42Df— WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) August 29, 2023
PRESS AND HOLD TO RESET thäńk yöû pic.twitter.com/aaG7SNqlvM— party hat (@reallylittlecat) August 30, 2023
Dog protecting its owner.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/BUCNdlqnJQ— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 27, 2023
me: *trying to quickly and quietly go to the bathroom at 3am so I stay asleep— 🌜🤷♂️Dad Moon Rising 🤷♂️🌛 (@raoulvilla) August 29, 2023
my dog: Oh cool, you're up. What should we do now? Play with a ball? Go for a walk? Breakfast? Do you want to scratch me?
I’m in an inter-dimensional meeting go away pic.twitter.com/EyvBYKDJxg— Paul Blart (@swagmastarpaul) August 30, 2023
The way my dog is whimpering while he sleeps, I bet he’s dreaming of a squirrel riding on the back of a vacuum cleaner brandishing nail clippers— Heatherhere 🥝🍈🥝 (@Heatinblack) August 28, 2023
“He’s behind me, isn’t he.”— Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) August 28, 2023
“Yep.”
“Is he making that stupid face?”
“Yep.” pic.twitter.com/7t68YcxI77
