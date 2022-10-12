Life
Twittersex and relationships Marriage

27 Of The Funniest Tweets About Married Life

"How dare my husband interrupt the story I decided to tell in the middle of his story."

Relationships Reporter, HuffPost

funny marriage tweets
@dadmann_walking/Twitter
funny marriage tweets

Marriage is full of highs, lows and a whole bunch of ordinary moments in between.

And somehow the spouses of Twitter continue to find humour in the minutiae of married life ― and sum it up perfectly in no more than 280 characters.

Every other week, we round up the funniest marriage tweets of the previous 14 days. Read on for 27 new relatable ones that will have you laughing in agreement.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
Go To Homepage
Suggest a correction