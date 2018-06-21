3 Moves To Work Your Upper Arms, For When You’ve Got A Few Minutes To Spare

When it comes to fitting in exercise that targets specific areas, makes you feel buzzed on endorphins and is compatible with the zillion other things you’ve got to do that day: it’s tricky.

But a few intense minutes peppering your day can be transformative.

“Exercising in short bursts, also known as HIIT, is very beneficial because it burns fat efficiently, increases endurance and strength and reduces your exercise time,” personal trainer Yoanna Savva tells HuffPost UK.

“By exercising specific muscle groups you concentrate all of your effort on one or two things instead of ‘everything,’ which may lead to a higher quality of work.”

When it comes to feeling good for summer, getting your upper arms to a place you’re happy with can be a priority. Here’s some two minute moves that you can sprinkle into a jam-packed 24 hours – as soon as you wake up, when you get in from work or when you’re waiting for the dishwasher to finish doing its thing.