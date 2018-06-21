3 Moves To Work Your Upper Arms, For When You’ve Got A Few Minutes To Spare

When it comes to fitting in exercise that targets specific areas, makes you feel buzzed on endorphins and is compatible with the zillion other things you’ve got to do that day: it’s tricky.
But a few intense minutes peppering your day can be transformative.
“Exercising in short bursts, also known as HIIT, is very beneficial because it burns fat efficiently, increases endurance and strength and reduces your exercise time,” personal trainer Yoanna Savva tells HuffPost UK.
“By exercising specific muscle groups you concentrate all of your effort on one or two things instead of ‘everything,’ which may lead to a higher quality of work.”
When it comes to feeling good for summer, getting your upper arms to a place you’re happy with can be a priority. Here’s some two minute moves that you can sprinkle into a jam-packed 24 hours – as soon as you wake up, when you get in from work or when you’re waiting for the dishwasher to finish doing its thing.
Press ups
This works your triceps, shoulders and even your core. Start in a high plank with your shoulders above your wrists and your spine long. Bend your elbows and lower your body to the mat. Push through the palms of your hands to straighten your arms – you can drop to your knees if this is too challenging.
Plank ups
These work your arms, shoulders, and core. Start in a high plank, then bend one arm to bring your elbow and your forearm to the floor. Bring the other arm down so you are in a forearm plank. Push back up to the start position, placing each hand where your elbows were. Repeat this movement, alternating which side you lower first with each rep.
Bent over rows
This is a weight lifting exercise that works your shoulders, upper back, neck and biceps. For this one, you’ll need a barbell, or a set of dumbbells (worth investing in for sharp, at home workouts).
Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and grab a barbell with your palms facing down. Bend forward and slightly bend your knees, keeping your back straight. Your torso should be parallel to the floor, and your head pointed up. Keep your elbows close to your body. Breathe out, and pull the bar towards your chest, just below your ribs. Exhale as you do this. At this position, squeeze your back muscles and hold. Lower the bar down to the starting position, just around your knees. Repeat.